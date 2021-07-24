ChatCoin Price Down 10.6% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and $75,232.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,823.83 or 1.00008084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049714 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

