Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) versus Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chemung Financial pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chemung Financial and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ally Financial 0 0 15 0 3.00

Chemung Financial presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.53%. Ally Financial has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 26.62% 12.31% 1.06% Ally Financial 37.19% 18.89% 1.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and Ally Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $88.03 million 2.32 $19.26 million $4.01 10.92 Ally Financial $6.69 billion 2.87 $1.09 billion $3.03 17.09

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ally Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Chemung Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans; and letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, mutual fund, annuities, brokerage and services. In addition, the company provides guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, it provides securities and insurance, tax preparation, and interest rate swap services. As of February 18, 2021, the company operated through 30 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to mostly United States based middle market companies focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans typically used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

