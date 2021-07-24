Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $24,637,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
