Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,467,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CIM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.