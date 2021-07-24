Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 251,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.