Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 5,330 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 591,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.