Chiron Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 47,912 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,654,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

