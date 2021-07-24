Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,118,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 603,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.70 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.