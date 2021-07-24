Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 144.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 4.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,609,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889,950. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

