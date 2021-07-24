Chiron Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 88,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $57.61. 210,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

