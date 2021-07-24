Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Splunk makes up about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. 1,809,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

