Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,279 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $43,995,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.16. 898,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,547. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.89.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

