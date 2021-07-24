Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.08. 1,208,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

