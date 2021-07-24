Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Chromia has traded 83% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $157.42 million and approximately $434.14 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.30 or 0.00837405 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

