Chronologic Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $146,440.88 and $7.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00048478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.73 or 0.00835995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

