Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Head to Head Analysis

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -9,235.79% -30.59% -27.34% Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Churchill Capital Corp IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00 Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 169.05%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 693.80 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -6.60 Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

