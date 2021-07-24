CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.76% of CI Financial worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CI Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,557,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $18.12 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.