Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Reaches $151,905.08

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 59.2% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $151,905.08 and $98,184.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00239429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00844983 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

