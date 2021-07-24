Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,669. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 208,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.