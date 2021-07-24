Civic Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $147.20 million and $22.60 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

