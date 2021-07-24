Clever DeFi (CLVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $866,320.66

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $866,320.66 and approximately $8,065.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00142682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.44 or 0.99442627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.46 or 0.00871185 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 909,582 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

