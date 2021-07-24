Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 610.50 ($7.98), with a volume of 910,295 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLIN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £812.14 million and a PE ratio of 62.94.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

