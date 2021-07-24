Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $798.97

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 798.97 ($10.44) and traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.16). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.91), with a volume of 73,634 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £850.28 million and a P/E ratio of 43.95.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

