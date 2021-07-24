Cloudbric Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85,979.00 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $85,979.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cloudbric

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

