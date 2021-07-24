CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CMC Materials worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $141.93 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

