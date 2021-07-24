CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.17. CNH Industrial reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

CNHI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,958. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.