Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$120.91. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$120.23, with a volume of 37,055 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$630.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.4117155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,359,449.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

