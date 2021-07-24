Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) vs. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Head to Head Review

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software N/A N/A N/A DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cognyte Software and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83

Cognyte Software presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.86%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $273.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. Given Cognyte Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than DocuSign.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognyte Software and DocuSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $443.46 million 3.68 $14.20 million $1.03 24.04 DocuSign $1.45 billion 41.37 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -411.33

Cognyte Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats DocuSign on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. It offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

