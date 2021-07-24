Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 536,837 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.76% of Coherent worth $47,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 778.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,481,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent stock opened at $259.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

