Coin98 Price Reaches $1.72 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 101.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $317.30 million and $1.61 billion worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00005074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

