CoinLoan Market Capitalization Tops $21.37 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for $10.96 or 0.00031877 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $21.37 million and approximately $154,037.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00126303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00147296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,306.22 or 0.99802267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00884206 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

