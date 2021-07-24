CoinUs One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 91.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $622,913.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006246 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 189% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001138 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

