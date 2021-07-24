Collateral Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $557,513.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00123461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00144813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,793.40 or 0.99506535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.55 or 0.00884999 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,712,641 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

