Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.61. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

