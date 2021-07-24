Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $247,221.87 and approximately $9.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,788.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.71 or 0.01351670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00375229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00077751 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003426 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

