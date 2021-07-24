Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 817.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,015 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $5,266,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 95.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,896 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comerica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

