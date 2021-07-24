CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,033 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CommScope worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

