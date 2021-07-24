Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

