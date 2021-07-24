Comparing Globe Life (NYSE:GL) & Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Globe Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Emergent Capital and Globe Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A Globe Life $4.74 billion 2.03 $731.77 million N/A N/A

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Emergent Capital and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 1 1 2 0 2.25

Globe Life has a consensus price target of $110.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Globe Life’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Globe Life 15.55% 8.75% 2.55%

Summary

Globe Life beats Emergent Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

