Comparing Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Trust of America and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 4 4 0 2.50 Equity Residential 1 10 5 0 2.25

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $73.54, suggesting a potential downside of 13.30%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 7.69% 2.61% 1.26% Equity Residential 26.64% 6.20% 3.24%

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential pays out 73.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 8.60 $52.62 million $1.71 16.98 Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.34 $913.64 million $3.26 26.02

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Healthcare Trust of America on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

