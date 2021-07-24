Comparing MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

47.5% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

MainStreet Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.00%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.61 $15.72 million $1.85 13.06 First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 1.90 $16.98 million $1.97 13.63

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 35.35% 17.72% 1.52% First Business Financial Services 19.15% 11.44% 0.91%

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats MainStreet Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising car loans, term loans, credit cards, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides payment service and deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of seven branches located in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Clarendon, and Leesburg, Virginia, and one branch in Washington, the District of Columbia; and provides automated teller machine transaction services at approximately 55,000 locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.