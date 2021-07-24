Comparing OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF) and The Competition

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS: OBIIF) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OBIC Co.,Ltd. to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. Competitors -6.13% -3.06% 4.76%

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $791.15 million $357.21 million 52.25 OBIC Co.,Ltd. Competitors $2.11 billion $195.47 million 25.84

OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OBIC Co.,Ltd.. OBIC Co.,Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 OBIC Co.,Ltd. Competitors 321 1381 2207 74 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 2.93%. Given OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OBIC Co.,Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. rivals beat OBIC Co.,Ltd. on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

