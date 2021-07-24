COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Sold by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP cut its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. COMPASS Pathways accounts for 0.9% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of COMPASS Pathways worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $4,402,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 416,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.97. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

