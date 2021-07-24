Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $198.38 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Compound has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $198.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $407.12 or 0.01200695 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,368,649 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

