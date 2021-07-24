Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Coupang makes up 0.0% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $63,769,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $10,857,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $130,425,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.61. 3,718,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

