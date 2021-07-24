Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Sells 325,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 4.2% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Zoom Video Communications worth $425,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,870,000 after purchasing an additional 348,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 114,873 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.23. 2,874,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,188 shares of company stock worth $82,899,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

