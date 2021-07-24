Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 428,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Clover Health Investments accounts for approximately 0.0% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned 0.11% of Clover Health Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $10,322,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLOV stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,133,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,089,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLOV shares. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

