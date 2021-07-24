Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Berkeley Lights makes up 0.3% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Berkeley Lights worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $48.06. 283,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,510 shares of company stock worth $6,497,845 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.