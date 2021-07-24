Conflux Network Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $184.01 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.10 or 0.06401535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.54 or 0.01353088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00371409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00136505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.22 or 0.00613091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00375498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292906 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 858,595,390 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

