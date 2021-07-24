Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.78

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.66. Conifer shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 3,232 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

